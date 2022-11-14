Bollywood mums join their kids to groove along with the 'Peppa Pig' family

×
Updated on: 14 November,2022 10:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Members of the Peppa family, including Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, will present live musical performances, as they did in Mumbai, where their audience also included Kareena Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who came with their children

Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia. Pics/Yogen Shah


Celebrity mums Soha Ali Khan and Neha Dhupia cheered the popular British animated children's show, 'Peppa Pig', as it completed its first live performance in Mumbai on Sunday and then headed out for a national tour covering Bengaluru, Chandigarh and New Delhi.


Members of the Peppa family, including Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig, will present live musical performances, as they did in Mumbai, where their audience also included Kareena Kapoor and Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza, who came with their children.



'Peppa Pig' is an animated series conceived by Astley Baker Davies. It follows the story of Peppa pig, her family, and friends. The show first aired on May 31, 2004, and it is now broadcast in more than 180 countries.


Peppa has been voiced by several different performers through the years. Lily Snowden-Fine provided her voice in season one, Cecily Bloom in season two, and then Harley Bird. Amelie Bea Smith. John Sparkes, Morwenna Banks, Richard Ridings, Oliver May and Alice May have lent their voices to the other characters.

Soha, whose daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is a big fan of the show, says it was fun watching the musical performance: "Inaaya's favourite toon is Peppa Pig. In fact, there is not even a day that goes by without her watching Peppa, to the extent that we also enjoy it as a family.

"Peppa just doesn't offer entertainment only for kids, but also imbibes values in them. Which is why we couldn't have missed this musical! Inaaya had so much fun watching it with her friends."

Added Neha: "Watching Peppa Pig live today was super exciting. What gave us even more joy was watching our little ones cheer and groove along. We all had a great afternoon."

