Neha Dhupia: Marrying an actor is a huge plus

Neha joins mid-day.com’s ‘Flashback with the stars’

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi/Instagram

Actress and former Miss India, Neha Dhupia joined the latest episode of mid-day.com’s special series ‘Flashback with the stars.’ Opening up about marrying Angad Bedi, Neha said deciding to marrying an actor was a great decision.

Neha said, “Luckily for me I married someone who is an actor. We have multiple conversations about work, acting and the choices we make, we can make and should be making! The older you get, you’ve been in the business much long but you’re still walking on eggshells like it was your first ever job. You’re still looking at every job the same way. As much as I think people in different professions are great, if I’m recording a sound byte and tell my husband 'sound lock,' he gets it instantly.”

Explaining why it is difficult for people from other professions to understand the industry she adds, “There have been situations where I’ve dated other men and I come back and tell them ‘the entire day I was sitting in my trailer and did nothing’ because they aren’t from the business they would say ‘then why do you go to work when you do nothing?’ but Angad gets it, it’s a huge plus!

Opening up about being parents to Mehr and Guriq the actress says, “It’s tough! It’s as much involvement, importance and time management for him as it is for me. We are so clear about how we want to be equal parents to our children. We make time and work around it, making sure they are safe and happy. ”

