×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Shriya Saran Thalapathy Vijay is funnily intense Rajinikanth is a humble superstar

Shriya Saran: Thalapathy Vijay is funnily intense, Rajinikanth is a humble superstar

Updated on: 27 November,2022 07:08 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Shriya Saran: Thalapathy Vijay is funnily intense, Rajinikanth is a humble superstar

Shriya Saran/kausttubh_kambhhle


Actress Shriya Saran who has been celebrating the success of her latest release 'Drishyam 2' also featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna joins the latest episode of  mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.' The actress who has worked with major superstars in the South and Bollywood, spoke about her co-stars.


Also Read: Shriya Saran: Andrei finds it funny when we kiss and people start clapping



Speaking about Thalapathy Vijay she said, "Vijay is someone who is very intense but also very funny. So funnily intense and intensely funny." Moving on to superstar Rajinikanth with whom she shared screen space in Sivaji: The Boss, she described him as "humble superstar." While speaking about Jr NTR she said, "Very hardworking with a very good heart." What does she have to say about her other co-stars? Watch video to know more!


 

Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
shriya saran Drishyam 2 ajay devgn tabu akshaye khanna rajinikanth Jr NTR thalapathy vijay

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK