Shriya Saran: Thalapathy Vijay is funnily intense, Rajinikanth is a humble superstar

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'
Shriya Saran/kausttubh_kambhhle
Actress Shriya Saran who has been celebrating the success of her latest release 'Drishyam 2' also featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.' The actress who has worked with major superstars in the South and Bollywood, spoke about her co-stars.
Speaking about Thalapathy Vijay she said, "Vijay is someone who is very intense but also very funny. So funnily intense and intensely funny." Moving on to superstar Rajinikanth with whom she shared screen space in Sivaji: The Boss, she described him as "humble superstar." While speaking about Jr NTR she said, "Very hardworking with a very good heart." What does she have to say about her other co-stars? Watch video to know more!