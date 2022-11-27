×
Shriya Saran: Andrei finds it funny when we kiss and people start clapping

Updated on: 27 November,2022 06:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Shriya Saran joins the latest episode of mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars'

Shriya Saran: Andrei finds it funny when we kiss and people start clapping

Shriya and Andrei/Instagram


Actress Shriya Saran who has been celebrating the success of her latest release 'Drishyam 2' also featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna joins the latest episode of  mid-day.com's 'Flashback with the stars.' Shriya who had settled in Spain with husband Andrei Koscheev and daughter Radha, is back in Mumbai and says Andrei is still getting used to all the attention and paparazzi.


Shriya says, "He finds it really funny, sometimes he comes and kisses me and finds it completely natural. Everyone starts clapping and he says, 'What's happening! Last I heard you are married to me and I can kiss you.' It's an evolving experience and we love the funny reactions we get. Sometimes people troll us for it but we do it because it's cute."



What are Shriya's fondest memories from her wedding? Watch video to know more!


