×
Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder case: Aftab Poonawalla to be sent to Tihar Jail, will be monitored 24/7
Mumbai: Motorcyclist who helped sacked banker escape was ex-inmate
Gujarat elections 2022: I want to make Jamnagar a smart city, says Riva Jadeja
Mumbai: Total Covid-19 cases in November drop below 1,000
Mumbai: Police, BMC set new rules for food distribution on Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Housemates of Bigg Boss 16 get roasted to the tunes of Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman

Housemates of 'Bigg Boss 16’ get roasted to the tunes of ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’

Updated on: 27 November,2022 04:02 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

It spills some beans which the housemates are not ready for

Housemates of 'Bigg Boss 16’ get roasted to the tunes of ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’

Bigg Boss 16/PR image


It is that time of the week when the housemates have to pay for their actions as versatile actor and roast master Shekhar Suman is back with yet another entertaining episode of ‘Bigg Bulletin with Shekhar Suman’ on ‘Bigg Boss 16’. This time the actor brings a musical twist by showing off his singing skills as he roasts the contestants with a ‘Bigg Boss’ special ‘Qawwali’. It spills some beans which the housemates are not ready for. Through it, Soundarya Sharma, who’s vegan finds out that the almond milk which was gifted to her by Shalin, was actually not almond milk. In musical andaaz, Suman shared his thoughts on Priyanka’s behaviour towards Ankit and this led to a spat between the rumoured couple. Ankit questions Priyanka on her behaviour, to which Priyanka defiantly says that because Ankit is unresponsive or silent most of the time and this triggers her. Through his calm demeanour Ankit tries to explain Priyanka that every conversation need not be a fight but could be a normal discussion, although this explanation is not appreciated by Priyanka, she says that she will try to change. The upcoming episodes will actually reveal whether she means what she says.


Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla were my favourites



The biggest drama of the episode unfolds when a defiant Archana refuses to serve punishment given by ‘Bigg Boss’ for sleeping during the day. Five contestants which included, Archana, Saundarya, Shalin, Priyanka and Ankit, were sleeping during the day and despite the master’s warning they kept on sleeping. Angered by their violation of rules, ‘Bigg Boss’ gives them a punishment that the other housemates will splash water on the aforementioned contestants. Archana refuses to serve  the punishment by stating she will fall sick if water is splashed on her. Archana’s behaviour does not go down well with ‘Bigg Boss’ who decides to punish the entire house. It remains to see what punishment the housemates will get. Keep watching the show to find out Archana’s fate in the house.


Amidst all these chaos, the sword of elimination hangs above the heads of the nominated contestants. Tonight’s episode will reveal who ends up leaving the house after a long journey of almost two months

Did you like Jubin Nautiyal and Yohani`s `Tu Saamne Aaye?`

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Bigg Boss 16 colors tv Salman Khan shekhar suman Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Shalin Bhanot Archana Gautam

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK