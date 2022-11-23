Ajay Devgn amps up the action for Bholaa

Ajay Devgn on how he envisioned Bholaa as a 3D film from the onset, to do justice to its fight sequences

Ajay Devgn sprang a surprise on cinegoers on Monday when he unveiled the motion poster of Bholaa. Until then, no one had any inkling that the actioner, an adaptation of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil hit Kaithi (2019), would be arriving in 3D. Considering neither the original nor its upcoming sequel is in 3D, what made him explore this format? “From the beginning, the idea was to present this narrative on a huge scale, including in terms of action. Hence, Bholaa is designed and shot keeping the 3D release in mind,” says the actor-director, who unveiled the teaser yesterday.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn says Bollywood needs '3 to 4 Drishyams'

Telling the story of a released convict, who helps the police to catch gangsters in exchange for meeting his daughter, the premise offers Devgn enough scope to up the ante in the action department. In the teaser, a scene sees the leading man jump from his motorcycle onto a speeding car and pierce a trident into the driver’s skull. We hear the chase sequence is four-minute long and one of the high points of the movie, also starring Tabu. Devgn believes sequences like this demand an immersive experience. “A glimpse of that action scene will give you an idea of [what] to expect from the film. Our idea is to take the storytelling and the thrills to another level with the 3D format.”

