Throwback: When Himanshi Khurana, Shehnaaz Gill couldn't stand each other on Bigg Boss

Himanshi had claimed that Shehnaaz "destroyed her love life" and made disparaging statements about her parents

Himanshi Khurana and Shehnaaz Gill. Pics/Yogen Shah

The entertainment industry is incomplete without some dramatic tussle between famous celebrities. Some of the fights go unnoticed while some create controversies that spread like a wildfire.

Talking about fights and controversies Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss' can't go unnoticed.

One of the most famous brawls which had become the buzz of the town was between Punjabi artists Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana after the latter entered the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Himanshi even claimed that Shehnaaz "destroyed her love life" and made disparaging statements about her parents.

During 'Bigg Boss Season 13', after Himanshi's wild card entry into the house, Shehnaaz's behaviour changed, while Himanshi initially ignored her.

Both of them had spoken about their fallout in pieces on the show and no clarity was given to the audience.

As per reports, the rivalry began from Shehnaaz mocked one of Himanshi's songs and also body-shamed her by calling her overweight and she even went on comment about Himanshi's parents.

Post that, Himanshi slammed Shehnaaz for her comments, and the rivalry went a step ahead after the two accused each other via Live videos on their social media platforms.

Also Read: Shehnaaz Gill shares cover of B Praak's 'Zindagi'

In the 'Bigg Boss' house, the two constantly throw tantrums at each other due to their rift which also divided the housemates into two groups, some supported Himanshi whereas some were seen favouring Shehnaaz.

Apart from their fallout, the two were also in the headlines for their relationships with housemates Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla.

It's been three years since the two appeared on the show and post that, they were never spotted together nor even commented about their rift.

Himanshi and Shehnaaz don't even follow each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Shehnaaz will be seen in the film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jan' alongside Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde, which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid 2023.

Apart from that, she also has a comedy film '100%' opposite John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh, and Nora Fatehi in her kitty.

Himanshi, on the other hand, was last seen in the song 'Gawara Nahi' opposite Asim Riaz which got massive response from the audience.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever