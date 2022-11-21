Have you heard? Metro life first, Aashiqui later

Ever since news of Anurag Basu directing Kartik Aaryan on Aashiqui 3 broke out a few months ago, there has been a lot of anticipation about the film

Ali Fazal

Metro life first, Aashiqui later

Ever since news of Anurag Basu directing Kartik Aaryan on Aashiqui 3 broke out a few months ago, there has been a lot of anticipation about the film. However, it is now being said that before they begin filming their maiden collaboration, the filmmaker is likely to make Life… In A Metro 2. Anurag, who had been planning the sequel of his 2007 hit for a long time, apparently cracked the script during the first lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. Revolving around a new set of characters, it’s a different storyline with no connection to the 15-year-old slice-of-life narrative. Reportedly, Ali Fazal has been roped in for the lead role in sequel, while the rest of the cast will be finalised soon. Incidentally, the filmmaker’s new take on Aashiqui will go on floors in the later part of 2023. Until then, Kartik is said to wrap up Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kabir Khan’s yet-untitled action entertainer, and Hansal Mehta’s Captain India. Hopefully, by the time Anurag and Kartik begin shooting for Aashiqui 3, composer Pritam will have created most of the soundtrack for the romantic musical.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16! Sajid Khan states Shiv Thakare is the ‘Star of the house'

Tere mere beach mein

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, who teamed up for Hero No 1, share a friendly equation. Not surprising then that they met like long-lost buddies in Goa, where they will be attending the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where his horror comedy Bhediya premieres this week. Varun and Sara seem to be enjoying soaking in the Goa sun as they shared pictures from their beach outing together. Given the camaraderie they share, it’s only a matter of time before some filmmaker signs them for their second film together. No?

Wedding soon

In the recent months, a lot has been reported about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul’s wedding plans. More so after the actor and the cricketer are said to have rented a sprawling sea-facing apartment in Pali Hill a few months ago. During the promotions of his web series Dharavi Bank recently, actor-father Suniel Shetty was asked about his daughter’s shaadi. Shetty Senior, who earlier maintained that the couple will decide their wedding dates, this time around, said, “Jaldi hogi” when probed about the impending marriage. Chalo, that’s some good news.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: The actor's noteworthy performances

Double the joy

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal had twice the reason to celebrate on Sunday. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2018, became parents to twins — a boy and a girl. Their parents, Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Anand and Swati Piramal issued a statement, saying, “We are delighted to share that our children Isha and Anand have been blessed by the Almighty with twins on November 19, 2022. Isha and the babies, baby girl Aadiya and baby boy Krishna are doing well. We seek your blessings and good wishes for Aadiya, Krishna, Isha and Anand in this most important phase of their life.” Our congratulations to the Ambani and the Piramal families.

Lucky number 9

Over the weekend, Akshay Kumar announced the launch of his clothing brand, called Force IX. The Ram Setu actor is the latest to join the league of B-Town stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Shahid Kapoor who have forayed into clothing and accessories. What is interesting about Akki’s new venture is that he has incorporated his lucky number 9 into its brand name, in Roman numerals. Since his birth date is September 9 — the ninth day of the ninth month — the actor considers it his lucky number. So much so that not only his cars and bikes bear that number, but he ensures that his remuneration for every project he inks also totals to nine.

Direct on OTT

It appears that after the theatrical release of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna’s Mission Majnu was changed twice, the makers didn’t want to take any chances. The spy thriller was initially slated to open on May 13 this year, but was delayed by a month as the date was hijacked by YRF’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar. After its June release was also deferred, the makers opted to close the deal with an OTT giant. We now hear that Mission Majnu will begin streaming on January 18 to wow audiences a week before Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is unleashed in cinemas.

Desi Mr Jones

SS Rajamouli recently shed some more light on his next, starring Mahesh Babu. Sharing that working with the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor is a dream come true, the filmmaker said, “I wanted to make an adventure film for a long time, Indiana Jones is one of my all-time favourites. I wanted to do something like Indiana Jones, Dan Brown’s novels. We’re trying to figure out something in that space, a globe-trotting adventure is what we are planning.”

Rajamouli added that it is too early to reveal more as it is currently being written by his writer-father, KV Vijayendra Prasad, who writes most of his movies.

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal