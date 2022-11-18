×
Updated on: 18 November,2022 06:56 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, who has had quite a successful run at the box-office, is set to perform the closing act at the soon to be held 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India, in Goa on November 20

Kartik Aaryan to perform at the opening ceremony of 53rd IFFI

Kartik Aaryan is now all set to perform the closing act at the soon to be held 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), that's to be held in Goa on November 20. The festival, which opens on November 20, will run through November 28 and will see Kartik shaking a leg to some of the hit numbers from his films as a part of the opening ceremony. 


Kartik's forthcoming film is 'Freddy', whose song 'Kaala Jaadu' was released to a positive response from the audience. The actor will be performing on the very song for his act along with the title track of his movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. After its intriguing teaser of 'Freddy', the actor has managed to made the nation groove on this recently released song 'Kaala Jaadu' and now he is all set to bring the magic of his dancing spectacles on the stage of IFFI 2022.



On the work front, besides 'Freddy', Kartik will also be seen in 'Shehzada', 'Captain India', 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' and Kabir Khan's untitled next.


