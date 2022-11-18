Birthday Chat With Celebs: I had once cut a halwa instead of a cake, says Neha Bhasin

Mid-Day Online met up with the versatile singer for an exclusive ‘birthday chat’, wherein she revealed about her most memorable birthday gift amongst other things

Pic Courtesy: PR

Today is the birthday of Neha Bhasin, one of the versatile singers in the entertainment industry. After becoming one of the four winners in the pop singer hunt, Neha became one of the four members of India's first ever girl band- Viva. What followed after that were an array of singles, music albums, music videos and Bollywood of course.

Hey birthday girl Neha! Can you tell us about your birthday plans?

Thank you so much for your wishes! I am planning to celebrate my birthday with a lot of my friends. Since my family is in Delhi, I will celebrate it with them when I go down there at the end of the year. I am planning to have a wild night, throw a great party and have tons of fun!

With whom are you celebrating your birthday this year?

I will be celebrating with my husband and friends. I have worked with them (friends) for more than 20 years now and that’s why, they have now become like family. My brother surprised from Delhi and my best friend also has flown in from Bangalore to celebrate my birthday. The theme of my birthday party was ‘Dare To Bare’.

Can you recall your best childhood birthday memory?

A few years ago, when my mother was not able to bake a cake for me, she made a halwa instead! I cut the halwa instead of the cake. Trust me, it was so exciting. All in all, my mother ensured that she always made my birthdays very special (smiles).

Which has been your most memorable birthday gift?

It was from my parents. My parents had bought me my first pair of Chanel glasses. I think that's one of the gifts I will cherish forever.

Have you ever gifted anything to yourself on your birthday? If yes, then what?

Of course yes. I have gifted myself many perfumes, bags and much more! (smiles)

On the professional front, what is keeping you busy these days?

Many things actually. Besides my live concerts, I am also busy with the shooting of singles. You will soon hear about it.

