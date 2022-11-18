Exclusive! Sachin-Jigar: 'Thumkeshwari' from Bhediya was almost shelved

Music composer duo Sachin-Jigar get in conversation with mid-day.com

Sachin-Jigar

'Thumkeshwari' from the Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer 'Bhediya' has been rocking the music charts and music composer duo Sachin-Jigar couldn't be happier. The musical duo revealed that the song was almost shelved before coming to life again!

Sharing the story behind the song Sachin said, "We had the word 'Thumkeshwari' from Amitabh Bhattacharya but we were to make another song of it, which got shelved. One day Jigar came up with a musical drift and suggested we use 'Thumkeshwari' with it. That's when we knew we had our song." Jigar added, "So it came from a simple jam session. We had made a song with the same word a year ago, which didn't work out but it came back to us."

Going on to speak about how they keep reinventing their music Sachin said, "It's a challenge to get people dancing. Quirky lyrics, catchy hooklines and tunes are required." Jigar said that they keep themselves updated with the latest trends in music, besides working with amazing lyricists like Amitabh and Vayu.

Working together can be a challenge when opinions clash, "Yes we have different opinions all the time! We are different people and have different musical orientations. The way we live life is also very different. Perhaps that's why our combination has a tadka in it," says Sachin.

Having started out in 2006, with numerous songs behind them, recalling their most challenging project Jigar reminisces, "ABCD was amongst the most challenging ones. It was the first 3D dance film. Although we had seen films on similar lines in English, there was no understanding of what genre could define such a film. It was about an underdog and that's how we made 'Bezubaan.' After ABCD we are confident about handling most work." When quizzed about the song closest to their heart they say it's 'Apna Bana Le' from 'Bhediya' because of it's lyrics and the way Arijit Singh has rendered it.

