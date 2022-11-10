×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Bhediya star Kriti Sanon says moms words have encouraged her more than any award

'Bhediya' star Kriti Sanon says mom's words have encouraged her more than any award

Updated on: 10 November,2022 08:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Kriti shared how once when she went to her parent's room to say good night, her mom stopped her and praised her by saying: "You are a good daughter and you are doing good in life."

'Bhediya' star Kriti Sanon says mom's words have encouraged her more than any award

Kriti Sanon (Pic courtesy: Twitter)


Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon goes down the memory lane and recalled how her mom Geeta Sanon used to motivate her for doing productive work in life and those words of appreciation always inspired her even more than any awards.


Kriti shared how once when she went to her parent's room to say good night, her mom stopped her and praised her by saying: "You are a good daughter and you are doing good in life." She added: "I never cried on receiving an award but I cried when my mother encouraged me."



The 'Mimi' star is coming on the singing reality show 'Indian Idol 13' along with Varun Dhawan to promote their film 'Bhediya'. Kriti and Varun were amazed to look at the touching and mesmerising performance of a contestant Sivam Singh from Vadodara, Gujarat on the emotional song 'Chunar' from the 2015 movie 'Any Body Can Dance 2' starring Prabhu Deva, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor.


Also Read: Rhea Kapoor on casting Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu in 'The Crew'

His rendition during the 'Thank You Maa' episode made everyone including the judges Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya, and Vishal Dadlani emotional and they were left with teary eyes. In fact, Varun recorded his video, and Kriti also praised him, saying: "I can connect to your feelings. You have such a powerful voice, I have got goosebumps. Shivam you have a bright future, you will go much ahead in life."

'Indian Idol 13' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kriti sanon Varun Dhawan Bhediya Indian Idol 13

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK