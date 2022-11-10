×
Rhea Kapoor on casting Kriti Sanon alongside Kareena Kapoor, Tabu in 'The Crew'

Updated on: 10 November,2022 01:41 PM IST
‘The Crew’ is going to be directed by Rhea Kapoor and is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor

Rhea Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Pic- PR


The latest announcement of India’s biggest actresses - Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu coming together has become the talking point of the industry. With these three queens coming together, one thing is certain they are going to bring the essence of their era to the plate. These three hold the crown of being one of the biggest stars of their times, and with Kriti Sanon ruling the heartlands at the present, makes her a mint. 


In a statement to a leading portal, Rhea Kapoor who will be directing ‘The Crew’ is pretty impressed with Kriti Sanon. She says that Kriti Sanon is the new shining star. “She is a really authentic girl. The minute you meet her you know that she stays true to her roots and her family, and that was really important for this character and the film. More than anything else I like the fact that Kriti is so determined and hardworking. Out of this crop of heroines, she has been the most diverse in her work. She has found a good balance and I really appreciate that. She is truly fantastic”.



Charisma is certain when three generations of Bollywood actresses, Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tabu comes together in a film. ‘The Crew’ is going to be directed by Rhea Kapoor and is being produced by Ektaa R Kapoor. Meanwhile, with the release of 'Bhediya’s trailer and its latest song ‘Thumkeshwari', this announcement has come like a treat for Kriti’s fans. The actress will also be seen in Adipurush, Shehzada, and Ganapath next.

