Neeti Mohan: I start making my New Year’s resolutions on my birthday

The ‘Jiya Re’ singer shared her birthday plans with mid-day.com
Neeti Mohan/Pic: Amey Ghatge
‘Jiya Re’ singer Neeti Mohan turns 43 today and has flown out of the country with family to celebrate her special day. Neeti took some time off for a conversation with mid-day.com and shared her plans!
How are you celebrating this year?
I’m in Dubai with family and friends. The plan is to do experience-based activities with babies. We are in a forest at the moment and swam into the river. The idea was to get away so my parents, husband, all of us took off to Dubai for a week and have planned different activities for each day.
Do you follow any birthday traditions?
I visit a temple every year and this time too I will pray at a temple in Dubai. I feel like it’s the beginning of a New Year and you require blessings to start it. My parents are with me on my birthday and that itself is a blessing.
Any special moments from the past year that come to mind?
Last year was amazing, personally, professionally and spiritually. Now that I’m a mother, spending quality time with my baby is special and important. At the same time I never imagined being so busy as a working mother. I hope this continues in the coming year and I become a better human being and artiste.
The best part about birthdays…
The excitement that you have the entire year for loved ones. You reset what you want to work on in the coming year, when the birthday arrives. I make a checklist of my goals. Plus my birthday is around year end so I start making my New Year’s resolutions on my birthday.
A dream you hope to fulfil in the coming year…
I’m starting a business and once I’m closer to the launch I will reveal details. I’ve received a lot of love from fans and now it’s time to give back to society! I need love and support.
Precious birthday memories…
Birthdays are always special but this year my sisters landed in Dubai to surprise me so it has become even more special.
Gifts that are close to your heart…
The most special gifts are cards and letters that I receive from fans, that come in a week prior. I’m grateful to all the Instagram pages who make handwritten notes and cards, they do a lot of craft work to make me feel special. All the photo frames, diaries and cards that are couriered to me are all very special, thank you!
