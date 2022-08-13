Breaking News
Watch video! Shakti Mohan on her big screen acting debut plans

Updated on: 13 August,2022 08:30 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The actress was earlier supposed to debut with Remo D'souza's film

Watch video! Shakti Mohan on her big screen acting debut plans

Shakti Mohan


Shakti Mohan who continues to receive love for her acting stint on 'Dil Dosti Dance' was to make her big screen debut with Remo D'souza's film on ballroom dance. While that project didn't take off, fans continue to wait for her Bollywood debut. Her song with Aayush Sharma 'Chumma Chumma' has just dropped!


Shakti told mid-day.com, "I would love to feature in a really good dance film. There were opportunities that Remo sir offered me, he had planned a film on ballroom dancing. Unfortunately, these projects due to some health reasons, did not happen. Now is a good time so hopefully soon!"


The actress had recently choreographed for Ranbir and Vaani Kapoor's film 'Shamshera.' Recalling that shoot she said, "The whole project was very nice, be it Vaani or Ranbir. It's like you walk into something and you flow. He saw one of my Youtube videos with Mukti and he loved the kind of movement that I do which is Bharatnatyam and contemporary fusion. For us dancers, we don't usually get to do creative work in commercial films, we got to do that! So I really enjoyed the process."

