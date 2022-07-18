Breaking News
Exclusive! Vaani Kapoor: My mom and sister can ridicule me for things that others appreciate

Updated on: 18 July,2022 01:20 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Vaani, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Malhotra caught up with mid-day.com for a chat

Vaani Kapoor


The team of ‘Shamshera’ Vaani Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and Karan Malhotra caught up with mid-day.com for a conversation about the film.




Speaking about her family, the actress said, “We’ve been a nuclear family not a big large one so the movies was our outing every Friday. Majorly it would be Salman and Shah Rukh Khan films. My father is a movie buff and his favourite actor is Dharmendra sir, so he made sure I watch him and Amitabh Bachchan. My mother made sure I watched ‘Guide’ I’ve watched ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’ a gazillion times. My dad’s also a huge Akshay Kumar fan.”


Speaking about her family’s reaction to the Shamshera trailer she added, “They loved it. They are very unbiased, they are my biggest critics. My mom can ridicule me for things that others would appreciate me for. Sometimes overtly constructive criticism.”

