Ranbir Kapoor desires to don the hat of a stand-up comic and join the Comictsaan gang

Updated on: 16 July,2022 12:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The tables quickly turn as Ranbir tells them that if he can't be a part of the Comicstaan gang, then they can't join Shamshera's dacoit gang either

Taking the excitement quotient a notch higher at the cusp of the much-awaited launch of Comicstaan Season 3, Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor strikes an interesting conversation with the show’s gang. In a quirky video, Bollywood’s heartthrob is seen trying his hands at stand-up comedy and meeting the Comicstaan Season 3 gang, Abish Mathew, Prashasti Singh, Neeti Palta, Sumukhi Suresh, and Kenny Sebastian, and asking them to watch his set. Sumukhi thwarts his plans by saying that he can't be "charming, rich, married to Alia, and also funny." However, the tables quickly turn as Ranbir tells them that if he can't be a part of the Comicstaan gang, then they can't join Shamshera's dacoit gang either.

Will the Comicstaan team give in to Ranbir's demands?


Produced by Only Much Louder (OML), Comicstaan Season 3 will see Kenny, Neeti, Sumukhi and Zakir Khan on the judges' panel, while Prashasti, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Anu Menon, Aadar Malik, Kannan Gill and Rahul Subramaniam will be joining as the mentors. Comicstaan Season 3 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting 15th July.

