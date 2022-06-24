Vaani Kapoor shares a bedazzled look before 'Shamshera' trailer release; see post

"Night night. BIG day tomorrow!" captioned the 'Befikre' actor on Instagram with a black heart and a starry emoji

Vaani Kapoor shared a new avatar and we can't take our eyes off the leggy lass! The actress, who is prepping up for the big day, shared a bedazzled look in black on social media, and ever since then, her followers can't wait to witness her magic once again on the silver screen.

She announced that the trailer of her latest film 'Shamshera' would be out on June 24.

In the first picture, Vaani could be seen wearing a black strappy Anarkali with an embroidered dupatta having white floral prints with a golden lining. She looked quite graceful with her hair flying in the wind.

As for the second picture, Vaani sported a shade of nude, glossy lipstick and a set of small gold-studded earrings. In the third one, Vaani must have definitely stolen hearts with her bold expressions as she struck an elegant pose.

Meanwhile, talking on the film front, Vaani was last seen in the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' opposite Ayushman Khurrana where she played the character of a transgender woman.

She will next be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in the movie 'Shamshera'. Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh.

'Shamshera' is geared up to hit the theatres on July 22 this year.

