Sanjay Dutt on 'Shamshera': Quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir Kapoor

Dutt is collaborating with director Karan Malhotra again after Agneepath. The actor had given us a villain for the ages as Kancha in that film and he is hoping that audiences will shower him with similar love

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt's first look from Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' is out and the actor indeed looks stunning and scary in equal measure. Dutt says, "It is always exciting to play the antagonist because you get to bend the rules, break the rules. I realised that when you play the antagonist, there are actually impositions or moral boundaries. You can be disruptive. You can take a character from paper and play it the way you want to. I have a lot of fun when I play an antagonist and I’m fortunate that people have loved my performances as the nemesis of a hero so far."

He adds, "Shudh Singh is a character that you have never seen on screen. He is just pure evil. He is menacing, he is untrustworthy and he will go to any length to wreak havoc. I loved the fact that Karan Malhotra created a villain like this and he thought of me to play this role. He gave me a free hand to bring Shudh Singh to life and I hope people like my effort."

He continues, "It is also quite interesting that I’m pitted against Ranbir, who played me in Sanju. So, the on-screen enmity between him and me becomes all the more interesting for people. Ranbir is a brilliant actor but this film sees him in a new gaze. His boyish charm is inimitable, but in this film, he is a man who finds his footing and looks glorious on screen.”

He says, "Karan always creates a larger-than-life villain. Be it my character Kancha in Agneepath and now as Shuddh Singh, he knows how to present an antagonist. Personally, I hope he keeps creating more exciting villains for me. He's someone who hasn't left the commercial zone of Indian cinema and I have full faith that with Shamshera he has whipped up a winner."

