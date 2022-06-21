Have you heard? Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor’s triple treat

Along with co-actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor will travel to three different cities to launch the trailer this week

Over four years since his blockbuster Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen with Shamshera (in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu). Along with co-actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra, he will travel to three different cities to launch the trailer this week. Ranbir is excited about the three-city launch, as he says, “Shamshera is made for a large audience and we want to take it to them.” Sanjay adds, “I’m sure this movie will connect to the whole of India.” Karan is upbeat about releasing the action thriller in IMAX. He says, “ When we set out to make this film, we were clear that this visual spectacle would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX.”

While speculation over the third Don film gained momentum after Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture with Shah Rukh Khan online, it was Kajol’s recent post that piqued our curiosity. Sharing a picture of herself, the actor wrote, “Main hoon Don, main hoon Don, main hoon, main hoon, main hoon Don (sic),” with a wink emoji. That makes us wonder if Priyanka Chopra Jonas will return as Roma or will Kajol step in as the leading lady?

Ram’s cameo for Salman

News from the south is that Ram Charan has a special appearance in Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan, which was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Apparently, the Radhe actor was shooting a song for Farhad Samji’s directorial venture in Hyderabad, when the RRR actor dropped by to meet him. That’s when the idea to feature Ram in the upbeat number struck them. Given the brotherly equation Salman and his father Chiranjeevi share, Ram was only too happy to shoot with the former. Interestingly, Salman shot his cameo in Chiranjeevi’s next, Godfather, in April.

Scripting Don’s return

After Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt was reportedly put on the backburner, news is that the filmmaker may more than make up for it. Industry insiders claim that Farhan is working on collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan instead. We hear the filmmaker has got a worthy concept to take the Don franchise forward. Moreover, he has even begun working on the script. Farhan is said to have discussed the idea with father Javed Akhtar, who co-scripted the original 1977 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer with Salim Khan. While the previous ideas for the third instalment didn’t pan out well, talk is that the makers are confident of cracking it, this time around. Sources tell us that Farhan will narrate the script to SRK only after he locks the final draft.

Just good friends?

Months after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their split, he seems to be moving on. He has been spotted in the company of Sobhita Dhulipala quite a few times in recent weeks in Hyderabad, where she was promoting her last release, Major. Reportedly, Chay also took her for a dekko of the new home that he has bought in Jubilee Hills, even though the place is under construction. Later, they were spotted leaving together in the same car. Guess we will know in the coming weeks if the two are “just good friends” or there’s something seriously brewing between them.

Family time

Shahid Kapoor has taken off to Europe again. This time for a vacation with family — wife Mira, son Zain and daughter Misha. We hear Mira had planned the holiday in advance, to tour different cities and countries of the continent with her actor-hubby and their kids. With Raj and DK’s Farzi and Ali Abbas Zafar’s action thriller being readied for release, the actor will finalise his next films after his return.

All is well now!

It seems Karan Johar and Kartik Aaryan have moved on from the Dostana 2 fiasco. While the actor didn’t shake a leg to a song from the filmmaker’s JugJugg Jeeyo at a recent event, it is now learnt that the two met earlier that evening. In a new video online, the two can be seen sitting and talking together, before Varun Dhawan called them on stage to groove to his movie’s song.