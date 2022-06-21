Breaking News
21 June,2022
Along with co-actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor will travel to three different cities to launch the trailer this week

Have you heard? Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor’s triple treat

Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor


Over four years since his blockbuster Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor returns to the big screen with Shamshera (in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu). Along with co-actors Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, and director Karan Malhotra, he will travel to three different cities to launch the trailer this week. Ranbir is excited about the three-city launch, as he says, “Shamshera is made for a large audience and we want to take it to them.” Sanjay adds, “I’m sure this movie will connect to the whole of India.” Karan is upbeat about releasing the action thriller in IMAX. He says, “ When we set out to make this film, we were clear  that this visual spectacle would be best enjoyed on the big screen and in IMAX.”

New entry


