Breaking News
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in residential building in Borivli, 14 rescued
Mumbai: Fee hike in schools draws parents’ ire
Mumbai Metropolitan Region has maximum Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra
‘We got blackmailed, but partied. Today’s queer are more scared’
India's daily Covid cases surpass 13,000-mark for first time in 3 months
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Role recall for Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Sengupta

Have you heard? Role recall for Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Sengupta

Updated on: 19 June,2022 07:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

The Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil hit, Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara, found a new taker

Have you heard? Role recall for Janhvi Kapoor and Sidharth Sengupta

Janhvi Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha


Someone’s loss is someone’s gain, and in this case, the one to benefit is Janhvi Kapoor. Sonakshi Sinha was one of the first actors to be approached for Sidharth Sengupta’s Good Luck Jerry. However, the Hindi remake of the 2018 Tamil hit, Kolamaavu Kokila, starring Nayanthara, found a new taker. After a screening of the original, Sona gave her nod, but things eventually didn’t materialise. In fact, director Nelson Dilipkumar, who helmed the original, was also retained for the Hindi adaptation. However, with the constant delays, the director lost interest in the project and Sidharth was roped in at the behest of producer Aanand L Rai. The filmmaker then brought Janhvi on board and the rest is history.

A courtroom screening of JJJ first 




A courtroom screening of JJJ first 


Show full article

janhvi kapoor sonakshi sinha vidyut jamwal varun dhawan kiara advani neetu kapoor anil kapoor ranbir kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK