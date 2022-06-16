Have you heard? Malaika turns author now

Malaika Arora is all set to share her wellness tips with a book. Yes, the actor-host is turning author with a book on nutrition

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora is known for her gorgeous looks and inspiring fitness regime. Now, she is all set to share her wellness tips with a book. Yes, the actor-host is turning author with a book on nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, has always believed that regular exercise, a wholesome diet and mental well-being are key to good health. Through her book, Malaika will reveal her insights into the subject and enable common people to achieve holistic well-being.

Show full article

It looks like Pooja Hegde has hit a jackpot, literally if we may add. The actor, who is currently working on the tentatively-titled Bhaijaan with Salman Khan, has been offered to play Yash’s leading lady in his new film, tentatively titled Jackpot. The KGF: Chapter 2 actor is slated to begin work soon on the movie that is being helmed by Narthan, who directed Mufti (2017). We hear the discussions are in the final stages and if all goes well, Pooja will be making her Kannada debut in Yash’s next offering. Interestingly, the Radhe Shyam actor also has a project with Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu to be finalised. Apparently, she is keen to be a part of the film and is adjusting her dates to match the Sarkaru Vaari Paata actor’s schedule.

Also Read: Have you heard? When Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital

Jennifer to team up with Kartik

It looks like Jennifer Winget will be making her big screen debut. She is said to be doing a project with Kartik Aaryan. The actor, who has successful television shows to her credit, from Bepanah and Behadh to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saraswatichandra, had previously tried to foray into Bollywood. However, her maiden venture, Phir Se… with Kunal Kohli got delayed and eventually released on an OTT platform. So, while that didn’t go according to her plan, Jennifer is hopeful that things will work out this time around with this venture opposite the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor. Fingers crossed!

Suriya confirms his cameo

mid-day had reported that Suriya might make a special appearance in the Hindi remake of his Tamil hit, Soorarai Pottru (A cameo for Suriya?, April 27). The south actor has now confirmed his special appearance in the Akshay Kumar-starrer helmed by Sudha Kongara. Sharing a picture with the Bollywood actor, Suriya wrote, “Akshay sir, to see you as Vir was nostalgic!” He added, “Sudha, [I] can see our story beautifully coming alive again. Enjoyed every minute with team of Soorarai Poytru Hindi in a brief cameo.” Resharing the post, Akshay wrote, “Thank you brother Suriya. Loving every moment shooting for the retelling of an inspirational story like Soorarai Pottru. And being in Chennai is all the more lovely, despite our strict captain Sudha Kongara.”

Also Read: Have you heard? Tiger to work with Varun’s director friend

On an artefact-finding mission

Even as Akshay Kumar has moved on from the underwhelming response to Samrat Prithviraj, we have some dope on his Diwali release. Apparently, he plays an archaeologist in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial venture, Ram Setu. We hear the narrative celebrates India’s roots and beliefs as Akki’s character sets out to unearth ancient artefacts dating back to the time of the Ramayan and the Mahabharat. In the course of his journey, he not only discovers the lesser-known history of India, but also the meaning of the various symbols and their significance.

Out for revenge

After Badla, Taapsee Pannu is teaming up with producer Sunir Kheterpal yet again. However, unlike their previous collaboration, in which her character was being investigated for a gruesome murder, this time around, she is on a mission for vengeance. What makes the movie interesting is that it is being directed by Vijay Lalwani. For the uninitiated, Vijay helmed Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone’s psychological thriller, Kartik Calling Kartik (2010), and after a long gap, returned to storytelling with the web series, The Final Call, starring Arjun Rampal. Insiders tell us that the filmmaker has begun pre-production for the yet-untitled film. Taapsee is slated to begin shooting the revenge drama later this August.

Also Read: Have you heard? Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's road trip delayed

Remembering real heroes

Yesterday marked two years of India’s fierce face-off with China at the Galwan valley in Ladakh. Sharing a collage of 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty while defending Indian territory, Mohanlal wrote, “Long live the legacy of our great heroes of Galwan! May your sacrifices be forever honoured as the nation salutes in your memory today. Jai Hind!”

Shoot at ease

Even though Prabhas was in Mumbai for his Adipurush director Om Raut’s house party, he is making sure to be updated on his other films too. We hear the actor was concerned about his Project K co-actor Deepika Padukone’s health after she fell ill while filming Nag Ashwin’s directorial venture in Hyderabad. Prabhas, who has some crucial scenes with her, has reportedly asked for a reschedule by a week. Sources say he has left the decision to Deepika to film the pivotal scenes whenever she feels she’s up for it. Well, it’s not for nothing that Prabhas is called ‘Darling’ in the southern film fraternity.