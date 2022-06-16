Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard Malaika turns author now

Have you heard? Malaika turns author now

Updated on: 16 June,2022 08:25 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Malaika Arora is all set to share her wellness tips with a book. Yes, the actor-host is turning author with a book on nutrition

Have you heard? Malaika turns author now

Malaika Arora


Malaika Arora is known for her gorgeous looks and inspiring fitness regime. Now, she is all set to share her wellness tips with a book. Yes, the actor-host is turning author with a book on nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show India’s Best Dancer, has always believed that regular exercise, a wholesome diet and mental well-being are key to good health. Through her book, Malaika will reveal her insights into the subject and enable common people to achieve holistic well-being.

