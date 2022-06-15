Breaking News
Have you heard? When Deepika Padukone was rushed to the hospital

Updated on: 15 June,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Apparently, her heart rate had increased beyond normal limits, as a result of which she had to be rushed to a hospital. It was said that after treatment, she returned to the set to resume filming with Big B

Deepika Padukone


All is well, no problem! 

Last afternoon, reports were rife that Deepika Padukone had fallen ill while shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Project K, which stars Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, in Hyderabad. Apparently, her heart rate had increased beyond normal limits, as a result of which she had to be rushed to a hospital. It was said that after treatment, she returned to the set to resume filming with Big B. Later in the evening, certain sections claimed that the Pathaan actor had no health issues at all. Reports stated that she is doing fine and the shoot of Nag’s directorial venture is going smoothly, without any problems. After completing the ongoing shoot of Project K, Deepika is slated to begin her prep for Fighter, her first movie with Hrithik Roshan. 




The ex effect


