Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming 'Period Story' to raise awareness

Deepika Padukone. Pic/AFP

Ahead of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is the member of jury for the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, shared her 'Period Story' in a short film in order to raise awareness and overcome the menstruation taboo.

In the special video, Deepika can be seen recollecting her childhood story of being educated about the period even before her school started menstrual education.

The actress, in the video, says: "I will never forget this moment where my best friend (Divya) and I were sat down by both of our mothers and her mom took charge of guiding us about periods - from explaining 'what periods are' to 'why it happens'."

