Breaking News
How loan money from India reaches China
Cyber cheats now targeting power users
‘It’s the callers in Nepal who abuse, threaten’
Cruise ship drugs case: The line that got Aryan Khan off the hook
Will continue our strike till decision is taken: Nurses
Countries should take right measures to contain Monkeypox: WHO
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 dead as minibus falls into Tawi river; 27 injured after bus overturns in Udhampur
Punjab govt withdraws security cover provided to 424 people
Tesla won't manufacture in India unless allowed to sell, service cars, says Elon Musk
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming 'Period Story' to raise awareness

Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming 'Period Story' to raise awareness

Updated on: 28 May,2022 10:23 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

In the special video, Deepika can be seen recollecting her childhood story of being educated about the period even before her school started menstrual education

Deepika Padukone shares heartwarming 'Period Story' to raise awareness

Deepika Padukone. Pic/AFP


Ahead of the World Menstrual Hygiene Day, Bollywood star Deepika Padukone, who is the member of jury for the 75th edition of Cannes Film Festival, shared her 'Period Story' in a short film in order to raise awareness and overcome the menstruation taboo.

In the special video, Deepika can be seen recollecting her childhood story of being educated about the period even before her school started menstrual education.




The actress, in the video, says: "I will never forget this moment where my best friend (Divya) and I were sat down by both of our mothers and her mom took charge of guiding us about periods - from explaining 'what periods are' to 'why it happens'."


Show full article

deepika padukone Cannes bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK