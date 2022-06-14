Breaking News
Have you heard? Tiger to work with Varun’s director friend

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

After directing debutant Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak (2018) and casting Vicky Kaushal in Mr Lele, err, we mean Govinda Naam Mera, which he is readying for release, the filmmaker is said to be teaming up with Tiger Shroff next

Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan and Shashank Khaitan


It’s strange when an actor-director duo part ways despite a good success ratio. While director Shashank Khaitan’s Rannbhoomi with Varun Dhawan was aborted due to logistics, it appears as if he has moved on to working with other actors after Mr Lele didn’t materialise with his actor-friend. Never mind that the duo were on a strong wicket with the success of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Badrinath Ki Dulhania (2017). After directing debutant Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak (2018) and casting Vicky Kaushal in Mr Lele, err, we mean Govinda Naam Mera, which he is readying for release, the filmmaker is said to be teaming up with Tiger Shroff next. Reportedly, Shashank recently offered an action-romance to the Heropanti 2 actor, who loved it enough to commit to it. The yet-untitled movie is slated to roll later this September. By then, Tiger will wrap up Vikas Bahl’s two-part actioner, Ganapath, and Shashak will complete Bedhadak, which marks the big screen debut of Shanaya Kapoor, Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. As for Varun, though he and Shashank share a healthy friendship, neither knows when they will collaborate on their third film together. 

