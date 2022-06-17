Breaking News
Have you heard? It’s action time for Lakshya Lalwani!

Updated on: 17 June,2022 07:56 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Even though Dostana 2 got shelved, debutant Lakshya Lalwani seems to be on a roll

Tanya Maniktala, Lakshya Lalwani, Karan Johar and Guneet Monga


Currently working on his launch pad, Bedhadak, under the aegis of director Shashank Khaitan for producer Karan Johar, we hear he has bagged his second film. What makes it interesting is that it will be an action film backed by KJo and Guneet Monga. The two producers previously collaborated on The Lunchbox nine years ago. Tanya Maniktala of A Suitable Boy fame has been signed on as the leading lady. Titled Aaghat, the movie will be helmed by Nikhil Bhatt, who has previously directed Brij Mohan Amar Rahe and Hurdang. Moreover, a team of specialists from Korea has been roped in to create never-seen-before high-octane action set-pieces. Insiders who have seen the rushes claim that Lakshya is a revelation. 

