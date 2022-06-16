B Praak newborn baby passes away: Request you all to kindly give us our privacy

The 'Teri Mitti' singer made the revelation on Instagram by sharing a statement on behalf of him and his wife

Picture courtesy/B Praak's Instagram account

Singer and music director B Praak, who was expecting his second child with his wife Meera Bachan, announced the unfortunate death of their newborn baby. The 'Teri Mitti' singer penned an emotional note on Instagram and announced it official by sharing a statement, which read, "With deepest pain we have to announce that our new born baby has passed away at the time of birth. It is the most painful phase we going through as parents. We would like to thank all the doctors and the staff for their endless efforts and support (folded hands emoji)."

"We are all devastated at this loss and we request you all to kindly give us our privacy at this time (folded hands emoji). Yours, Meera and Bpraak," the statement continued.

