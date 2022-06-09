Breaking News
Mumbai: One dead, 16 injured as residential building collapses in Bandra
9 per cent of Mumbai's Covid-19 cases in past 24 days reported among children
Mumbai’s new Covid-19 cases inch towards 2,000
Four ghosts from the past reveal why they betrayed Mumbai
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Have you heard? Show goes on without SRK

Have you heard? Show goes on without SRK

Updated on: 09 June,2022 09:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The Hitlist Team |

Top

Atlee is making brisk progress on Jawan despite the absence of his leading man. It turns out the director held off the shoot for only a day to have the entire team tested

Have you heard? Show goes on without SRK

Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan


With Shah Rukh Khan testing positive for COVID-19, one might assume that his shoots have been stalled. But Atlee is making brisk progress on Jawan despite the absence of his leading man. It turns out the director held off the shoot for only a day to have the entire team tested. As soon as the team got a clean chit, Atlee resumed his place behind the camera, and it was work as usual on the Sanya Malhotra and Nayanthara-starrer. It is heard that the team will can important sequences in Virar this week. King Khan’s absence, however, has impacted the shoot of Dunki, with director Rajkumar Hirani calling for a few days’ break.

Who’s who in attendance





Show full article

Shah Rukh Khan amy jackson boman irani shilpa shetty mithali raj taapsee pannu javed ali Singer KK aamir khan bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK