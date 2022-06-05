See Post: Shah Rukh Khan unveils the poster of 'Jawan'

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan on Friday took to Instagram and revealed the 'Jawan' teaser which also showcased the actor's look in the film

Picture courtesy/Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram account

Taking his fans into a frenzy, superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday unveiled a poster of his much-anticipated action-entertainer film 'Jawan' on social media.

Taking to his Instagram account, King Khan captioned the post as, "It's a special redchilliesent project that has seen its wait because of inevitable issues surrounding us. But a few good men worked hard & made it happen. Want to thank the @_gauravverma the Co-Producer, @atlee47 and their Jawans for making this dream come to life. Now...Good to go Chief...!"

