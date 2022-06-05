'Mere jawaan bhai ready hai', Salman Khan's shout out to Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Salman Khan also shared his enthusiasm for the movie and gave it a shout out by reposting 'Jawan's teaser, on his social media account, on Friday

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. Pic/AFP

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan announcement of his third big release, 'Jawan' for 2023, after 'Pathan' and 'Dunki', on his social media account, has created a lot of excitement among his fans and admirers.

Salman Khan also shared his enthusiasm for the movie and gave it a shout out by reposting 'Jawan's teaser, on his social media account, on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Show full article