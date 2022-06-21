Breaking News
Weather update: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane; predicts heavy rainfall
Mumbai: In six months, 2021 saw 206 per cent rise in heart attack deaths
Mumbai: BMC to open 50 yoga centres on International Yoga Day
Maharashtra cyber cops bombard citizens with messages to curb online frauds
Mumbai: Cuffe Parade blood drive gets rap on knuckles by BMC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Tuesday Trivia Did you know Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a wedding in Delhi

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a wedding in Delhi?

Updated on: 21 June,2022 08:40 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 24

Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a wedding in Delhi?

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, Maniesh Paul


Actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have gatecrashed a pre-wedding function in Delhi while promoting their latest film 'Juggjugg Jeeyo'. Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Varun and Maniesh are seen extending their best wishes to a bride and groom.

"We are staying in the same hotel ... we are here to congratulate you guys. Tomorrow is your big day.. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and you both have a happy life ahead. Aap dono jug jugg jeeyo," Varun said to the couple in a viral video.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VARUN DHAWAN (@varuniacsdilse)


Show full article

varun dhawan manish paul anil kapoor neetu kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK