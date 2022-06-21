Tuesday Trivia: Did you know Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul gatecrashed a wedding in Delhi?

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 24

Actors Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul have gatecrashed a pre-wedding function in Delhi while promoting their latest film 'Juggjugg Jeeyo'. Several pictures and videos have been doing the rounds on the internet in which Varun and Maniesh are seen extending their best wishes to a bride and groom.

"We are staying in the same hotel ... we are here to congratulate you guys. Tomorrow is your big day.. I would like to wish you guys all the best for your wedding and you both have a happy life ahead. Aap dono jug jugg jeeyo," Varun said to the couple in a viral video.

Varun and Maniesh's sweet gesture has left fans in awe of them. "How cute," a social media user wrote on Instagram. "Hahaha.. I also want this kind of surprise on my big day," another one wrote. Varun is in the capital with the whole team of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. On Sunday, he along with Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Maniesh visited Delhi's Vegas Mall for the promotions.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios and directed by Raj Mehta, 'JugJugg Jeeyo' releases in theatres on June 24. The family drama also stars Tisca Chopra and Prajakta Koli.

Neetu Kapoor, who is making her comeback after the demise of her husband, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, got emotional during the trailer launch of her film 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' on Sunday. During an interactive session, Neetu said: "I cannot really be more thankful than Karan who motivated me, pushed me to take up the film and even though, during the filming, we went through a lot, finally we are here, the film is completed."

"I am sure wherever Chintuji is, watching the film and feeling very happy for us, for the film Raj (Mehta) has made. I wish he was here though. It is my comeback with a Hindi film and I am really emotional and excited at the same time," added the veteran actress.

In the film, the actress is playing the on-screen wife of Anil Kapoor and the on-screen mother of Varun Dhawan.

The makers started shooting the film last year, and the actress said why taking up the film was the best decision of her life.



"I was emotionally going through so much (referring to the demise of Rishi Kapoor, April 30, 2020), and somewhere the film helped me to come out of it. I thank Karan and Raj because their support was the most important element for me to face the camera again and try to act again. It was emotionally a hard time for me. Now the trailer is out. My son Ranbir hasn't watched the film but I am sure he is going to love it," shared Neetu.

