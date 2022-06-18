Kiara Advani: Such on-screen depiction of marriages is rare

Fresh off success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kiara says JugJugg Jeeyo takes hard look at complexities of modern relationships

Halfway into the year, Kiara Advani already has a blockbuster under her belt in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Celebrations are in order, but at the moment, she is neck-deep in promotions for Juggjugg Jeeyo . The Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan-starrer is special to Advani for a simple reason. “It has its heart in the right place,” she says. “Raj Mehta [director] has made a sensitive and entertaining movie. This is my second film with him [after Good Newwz], and he is a fine director who [has a command over] family stories and emotions.”



Through the arc of two couples at different stages of marriage, the film discusses the complexities of relationships, how people grow apart, and divorce. “We had to develop back-stories of our characters to bring depth to our performances. We jammed together to add things that weren’t on paper. In most cases, [relationships] fall apart due to lack of communication, and ego. The fights and turmoil had to be personal. We didn’t want to make it about right and wrong; instead, we wanted to show both perspectives. The film might appear to be a masala fare, but we have added gravitas to it. I am particularly proud of a sequence where Varun and my character get into a fight because she supports his mother [Neetu’s character]. It captures how falling out of love, and the desire to make a marriage work aren’t co-related.”

