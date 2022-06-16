Varun Dhawan: Our commercial fare needs an upgrade

Stating that JugJugg Jeeyo has a brave message, Varun keen to do movies that marry progressive thinking with entertainment

Pic/Instagram

When we sit down for a chat with Varun Dhawan at a suburban hotel, he notes that the past two years have been personally gratifying for him. The actor married his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal, and became a pet parent. What’s the one learning that stood out for him? “That no one knows anything,” he chuckles, before saying that the thought extends to the current state of Hindi cinema as well. “The box-office rules have changed [after the pandemic]. As an actor, I could either be daunted or make peace with the fact that we are all navigating an uncertain phase. Back in the day, I knew what clicked with the audience. Now, I strongly believe stories that are steeped in Indian emotions will connect [with viewers].”

He believes that Jug Jugg Jeeyo walks that line. Raj Mehta’s directorial venture, also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani, explores the subject of divorce. Dhawan elaborates, “It is a progressive film and a thorough entertainer, complete with masala and music. The film balances both male and female gaze accurately, and delves into the everyday emotions in marriage. Some messages in the film are essential viewing for men in today’s times. When I first read the script, I cracked up. During the workshops, we added depth to the material.”

The film stars Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor

