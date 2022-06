'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' makers recreate popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da'

The remake has left social media users in awe of Varun's dancing skills

Picture courtesy/Kiara Advani's Instagram account

Surjit Bindrakhia's Popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da' has been recreated by the makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the new version, which is sung, composed and penned by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing.

Sharing the track's video on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Loved shooting this track #DUPPATA. Tried being very smooth god knws if I was. But loved the footwork. Cyu in cinemas 24th June." In the video, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics in a club. Kiara also features in the song in the later half. She looks stunning in a pink coloured mini dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Show full article