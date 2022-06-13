Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Re-start-up’ challenges for school post-pandemic
IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms in Mumbai for next 2 days
Prophet remark row: Nupur Sharma seeks time to appear before Bhiwandi police
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Pune Police arrest Santosh Jadhav, a wanted accused in Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case
Actor Siddhanth Kapoor to be arrested; MDMA and ganja seized at Bengaluru rave party: Cops
Exclusive: Shakti Kapoor reacts to son Siddhanth being detained in Bengaluru for consuming drugs
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' makers recreate popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da'

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' makers recreate popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da'

Updated on: 13 June,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

The remake has left social media users in awe of Varun's dancing skills

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' makers recreate popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da'

Picture courtesy/Kiara Advani's Instagram account


Surjit Bindrakhia's Popular Punjabi song 'Dupatta Tera Satrang Da' has been recreated by the makers of 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo', which features Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. On Sunday, the makers unveiled the new version, which is sung, composed and penned by Diesby, with Shreya Sharma singing.

Sharing the track's video on Instagram, Varun wrote, "Loved shooting this track #DUPPATA. Tried being very smooth god knws if I was. But loved the footwork. Cyu in cinemas 24th June." In the video, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are seen grooving to the catchy lyrics in a club. Kiara also features in the song in the later half. She looks stunning in a pink coloured mini dress.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)


Show full article

anil kapoor varun dhawan kiara advani neetu kapoor bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK