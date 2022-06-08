Breaking News
Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her mother are facing domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her mother are facing domestic abuse

Updated on: 08 June,2022 01:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father

Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her mother are facing domestic abuse

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah


Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother.

Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father.




The 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.


