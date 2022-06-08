Varun Dhawan promises to help fan who said she and her mother are facing domestic abuse

Varun replied to a fan who asked for help alleging she and her mother are facing domestic abuse from her father

Varun Dhawan. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother.

The 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.

