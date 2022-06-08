'Bawaal' in Paris: Varun Dhawan shares fun glimpses with Jahnvi Kapoor

Taking to one of his Instagram stories, the 'Student of The Year' star also shared his video, grooving on the streets of Paris on his recent hit-maker song 'Rangsari' from 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'

Varun Dhawan with Janhvi Kapoor. Pic/Official Instagram account of Varun Dhawan

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared some fun glimpses from his 'Paris' shoot diaries of 'Bawaal' with co-star Jahnvi Kapoor.

The 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' star who was busy promoting the movie, jetted off to Paris for the shooting of his next movie 'Bawaal' with Janhvi Kapoor. On Tuesday, he shared a glimpse of their fun-shoot diaries with Jahnvi Kapoor in one of his Instagram stories.

In the picture, he could be spotted standing on a bollard, while sporting a white-blue attire. He opted for a white t-shirt, and a greenish-blue jacket, pairing it up with a pair of blue jeans and a cap. On the other hand, Jahnvi could be seen sporting a beige-hued outfit with white sneakers and a grey stole.

