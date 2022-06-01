Breaking News
Updated on: 02 June,2022 10:36 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Exuding sizzling chemistry, the still image of the song portrayed Kiara and Varun amid flashing red and blue disco lights

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan exude chemistry in new song from 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Picture courtesy/Kiara Advani's Instagram account


Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a still of her new song 'Rang Sari' from her new anticipated film 'Jug Jug Jeeyo', also starring Varun Dhawan.

"Coming soon... #RangiSari..." she captioned the post.




Exuding sizzling chemistry, the still image of the song portrayed Kiara and Varun amid flashing red and blue disco lights. Kiara has donned a glittery silver-tinged crop top with a pair of fancy white-coloured shorts. A clump of colourful feathers attached to her shorts has stepped up Kiara's style game.


kiara advani varun dhawan Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

