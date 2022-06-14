Breaking News
Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor travel by Mumbai metro amid Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:06 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Varun and Kiara were also seen enjoying vada pav



Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani/ Pallav Paliwal


Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor who are busy promoting their next, Jugjugg Jeeyo travelled by the Mumbai metro to beat traffic on Tuesday A video has surfaced where Varun is seen lauding the metro. 

Varun and Kiara were also seen enjoying vada pav during their ride. The actress donned a white tank top with black jeans. Varun wore a pink T-shirt and blue denims. Anil Kapoor was seen in a multi coloured shirt paired with denims. JugJugg Jeeyo will release on June 24 this year





anil kapoor varun dhawan kiara advani

