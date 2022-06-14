Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor travel by Mumbai metro amid Jugjugg Jeeyo promotions

Varun and Kiara were also seen enjoying vada pav

Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani/ Pallav Paliwal

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor who are busy promoting their next, Jugjugg Jeeyo travelled by the Mumbai metro to beat traffic on Tuesday A video has surfaced where Varun is seen lauding the metro.

Varun and Kiara were also seen enjoying vada pav during their ride. The actress donned a white tank top with black jeans. Varun wore a pink T-shirt and blue denims. Anil Kapoor was seen in a multi coloured shirt paired with denims. JugJugg Jeeyo will release on June 24 this year

Show full article