20 June,2022
Have you heard? Tracing origins of 'Stree'

Shraddha Kapoor


Nothing succeeds like success and that’s why many filmmakers opt to spin their hits into franchises. Producer Dinesh Vijan, who had spoken about creating a horror comedy universe after the runaway success of Stree (2018), has found an apt script for Shraddha Kapoor to return to lead the second instalment. However, it is going to be a prequel that will reveal the backstory of the woman who became Stree and the aftermath. The new movie will be helmed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who has previously directed Marathi films like Mauli and The Sholay Girl. Interestingly, Aditya already has another horror comedy, Kakuda, with Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem slated to release directly on OTT later this year. As for the Stree prequel, it is slated to go on floors in August. By then, Shraddha will have completed Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film with Ranbir Kapoor to be able to focus all her attention and energies on her new horror-comedy. 

