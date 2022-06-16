Birthday Special: Have you heard these chartbuster melodies by Amaal Malik?

Known for his repertoire of soulful love ballads, Amaal Mallik has packed a surprise with a fun party song now and then. Birthday and party go hand in hand. On the occasion of Amaal Malik's birthday, we bring you his top five party songs.
Buddhu Sa Mann plays out as a party song in Kapoor & Sons. The song captures the birthday celebration of Rishi Kapoor, who turns 90. Composed by Amaal, sung by him and Armaan and written by Abhiruchi Chand, the song is sure to make listeners and viewers think about their grandparents.
Kar Gayi Chull
No party is complete without Amaal's Kar Gayi Chull. Written by Badshah and Kumaar, sung by Badshah, Sukriti Kakar, Neha Kakkar, and Fazilpuria, the song inspires hysteria among party animals.
Sooraj Dooba Hai
If Sooraj Dooba Hai plays at a party, people will sing along for sure. That's how popular this song is. In the movie ‘Roy’, this composition by Amaal has been sung by Arijit Singh and Aditi Singh Sharma.
Chaar Shanivaar
Chaar Shanivaar speaks to our fantasy of having longer weekends. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Armaan Malik, written by Shabbir Ahmed and with rap by Badshah, this party song will compel you to hit the dance floor.
Aashiq Surrender Hua
Aashiq Surrender Hua is the highlight of the Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer, Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Sung by Amaal and Shreya Ghoshal, this party song has been setting the dance floor.
Happy birthday Amaal!