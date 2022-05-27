Watch video! Armaan Malik: I want to take Hindi music global, though I've done English music till now

The 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' couple, Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey speak to mid-day.com

Armaan Malik/PR image

The 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' couple, Armaan Malik and Shalini Pandey recently caught up with mid-day.com for a chat! Armaan who recently launched his music label 'Always music' spoke about his dreams of taking Indian music global.

Armaan says, "I'm so glad, as an artiste I've been able to represent my country on a global platform. With my label that is the dream, I want to take Hindi music global. Yes I've done English music till now and I'm going to continue doing that. Because I did that it opened a lot of doors for me to funnel Hindi through it. If I had started with Hindi probably those doors wouldn't have opened. I'm so glad I could open doors for Indian artistes. Now I plan to do more Hindi stuff and take our language and our culture abroad and make it big. K-pop is doing it's thing now I-pop, Indian pop culture needs to be on the globe."

Speaking about how 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' came to life he adds, "I've always had a dream of having my own label and 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' is the first release. It's a moment of pride that I'm able to release a song at the age of 26. It's a dream that I saw but never thought it would come true so fast. People have seen or heard me in this vibe. The vision with this label is to do music in Hindi but has a global and international appeal in terms of sound and the way its been produced."

Show full article