Armaan Malik: I'm not an adventurous guy

Armaan and Shalini Pandey recently caught up with mid-day.com

A still from 'Nakhrey Nakhrey'

Armaan and Shalini Pandey, the team of 'Nakhrey Nakhrey' recently caught up with mid-day.com. The duo took a fun rapid fire that revealed their true personality.

When quizzed about whether they would prefer a day in a luxury hotel or camping in nature, Armaan said, "Luxury hotel! I'm not an adventurous guy, I like my luxury." Shalini replied, "I'm a bit of both, I'm an adventurous person but I need adventure in some luxury."

Asked to choose between texting or calling both opted for calling. Shalini said, "Texting is a lot of work."

