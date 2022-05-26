Watch video! Shalini Pandey: I’m a big BTS fan, I’m obsessed with them

Shalini recently featured in ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ with Armaan Malik

Shalini Pandey/Pixel exposures

Actress Shalini Pandey, who starred opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and in the music video ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey,’ with Armaan Malik caught up for a chat with mid-day.com.

Speaking about her choice of music the actress said, “I’m a big BTS fan, I love their music and I’m obsessed with each one of them. I love their music, which is why when I heard ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ I felt that it’s a song that will connect with a lot of youngsters. We like grooving to a song like that playing in a pub. I felt very connected and I’m glad I did it.”

Speaking about choreographer of the song Ruel Dausan, the actress adds, “Ruel encouraged us, he would keep saying on the mike that we were looking amazing. I loved working with him because not once would he say we weren’t doing well. There were times when I made a lot of mistakes, he would say ‘that’s your style.’”

