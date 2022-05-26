Breaking News
Mumbai Crime: 8 executives of Motilal Oswal booked for outraging modesty of woman
Covid-19: TPR jumps to 3.2 per cent, active cases doubled in 10 days, says BMC
Mumbai: Shardashram school board accused of embezzlement
Mumbai: SRPF roped in to keep SGNP encroacher-free
Jammu and Kashmir: 3 LeT terrorists killed in Kupwara district
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Watch video! Shalini Pandey: I’m a big BTS fan, I’m obsessed with them

Watch video! Shalini Pandey: I’m a big BTS fan, I’m obsessed with them

Updated on: 26 May,2022 01:47 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Shalini recently featured in ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ with Armaan Malik

Watch video! Shalini Pandey: I’m a big BTS fan, I’m obsessed with them

Shalini Pandey/Pixel exposures


Actress Shalini Pandey, who starred opposite Ranveer Singh in ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ and in the music video ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey,’ with Armaan Malik caught up for a chat with mid-day.com. 

Speaking about her choice of music the actress said, “I’m a big BTS fan, I love their music and I’m obsessed with each one of them. I love their music, which is why when I heard ‘Nakhrey Nakhrey’ I felt that it’s a song that will connect with a lot of youngsters. We like grooving to a song like that playing in a pub. I felt very connected and I’m glad I did it.”




Speaking about choreographer of the song Ruel Dausan, the actress adds, “Ruel encouraged us, he would keep saying on the mike that we were looking amazing. I loved working with him because not once would he say we weren’t doing well. There were times when I made a lot of mistakes, he would say ‘that’s your style.’”


Show full article

armaan malik Jayeshbhai Jordaar bollywood Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK