Amaal Mallik: I lock myself in the bathroom for about half an hour

The multi-talented musician says he gets the best ideas when in the bathroom

Amaal Mallik/PR image

Amaal Mallik who recently released his hundredth song 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' recently caught up with mid-day.com.

Speaking about how he is at his creative best when in the bathroom he says, "I go and sit in the toilet even in my friends homes! I shut it down, sit with my phone and start writing lyrics, there or my terrace! It's the only place I get to be alone. Lyrics thoughts and good ideas come when you are alone. My friends keep playing FIFA and I lock myself in the bathroom for half an hour. The reverb is nice in the bathroom, so the effect while recording voice notes is nice."

