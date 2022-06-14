Breaking News
Amaal Mallik: I lock myself in the bathroom for about half an hour

Updated on: 14 June,2022 08:34 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The multi-talented musician says he gets the best ideas when in the bathroom

Amaal Mallik: I lock myself in the bathroom for about half an hour

Amaal Mallik/PR image


Amaal Mallik who recently released his hundredth song 'Tujhe Chaahta Hoon Kyun' recently caught up with mid-day.com.

Speaking about how he is at his creative best when in the bathroom he says, "I go and sit in the toilet even in my friends homes! I shut it down, sit with my phone and start writing lyrics, there or my terrace! It's the only place I get to be alone. Lyrics thoughts and good ideas come when you are alone. My friends keep playing FIFA and I lock myself in the bathroom for half an hour. The reverb is nice in the bathroom, so the effect while recording voice notes is nice."




