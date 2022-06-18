Have you heard? Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn set for a box-office clash

Have you heard?

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn

Just as one can never tell about Mumbai rains, one can’t exactly predict the ways of Bollywood either. Just last month, reports were rife that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar could team up together for a movie to be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. And now, Ajay Devgn’s social comedy, Indra Kumar-directed Thank God, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, has been scheduled to release this Diwali. However, the festive date had been booked in advance by Akki for his Abhishek Sharma-directed Ram Setu. Interestingly, this is not the first time the two actors have clashed at the box-office. In their last face-off in 2010, Ajay’s Golmaal 3 outshone AK’s Action Replayy. In 2009, Akki’s Blue started ahead, but Ajay’s All The Best trounced it in the final numbers. Incidentally, this is not Akshay’s only clash this year. His next release, Raksha Bandhan vies for the box-office pie with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Given that the pandemic played spoilsport for theatrical releases in the last two years, it remains to be seen if Thank God or Ram Setu avoid a clash or go ahead with a face-off in the theatres. We’re definitely not looking forward to hear that there are 52 Fridays and limited number of holidays in a year. That’s so overdone!

Show full article

Richa Chadha is expanding the scope of her social media initiative, The Kindry. Initially launched to celebrate COVID-19 heroes, it grew to celebrate men and women constantly doing something for the community at large. Richa is now taking her venture mainstream with an event of music, poetry, art and tribal food this evening. “The idea is to bring kindness through performing arts, and get people from various performing arts together under one roof,” says our source.

Like father, like son

Kareena Kapoor Khan recently had a complaint against her elder son Taimur. While she was filming director Sujoy Ghosh’s next, Taimur dropped by at the set. Bebo, who often shares moments with her sons online, wanted to post a picture with Taimur. But he opted to hide his face under a cap. Nonetheless, she clicked a picture of them and shared it online, saying, “Last day visitor on set…got his vibe on…ready for the summer holidays…No pictures Amma…ufff just like his father (sic).” Well, Saif Ali Khan is not on social media and often he is not too excited about posing for the paparazzi either.

It’s show time for Sid, Kiara

Going by their sightings together in recent times, it looks like the Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra split is a thing of the past. The Shershaah hero recently accompanied her for a preview of her upcoming movie, JugJugg Jeeyo. Not only did Sid cheer for Kiara, but also remained by her side throughout the evening. Interestingly, when she was asked about their break-up reports, she demanded to know who are the “mirch-masala wale sources” feeding such information. It’s another thing that in the same breath, she reportedly said that one has to turn a blind eye to the rumours and develop a thick skin because, at the end of the day, she wants her work to speak for her. Lagta hai Kiara ko bahut mirchi lagi hai bhai!

Not dancing with KJo

It is often said that B-Town is a small place, so it’s not uncommon for rivals to come under the same roof. Like Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar ended up sharing the stage at an event in the city recently. It all happened when Varun Dhawan called the filmmaker and Kartik to join his JugJugg Jeeyo (JJJ) co-actors in grooving to the Nach Punjaban song on the stage. While Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and even Ayushmann Khurrana shook a leg to the peppy number, Kartik didn’t even tap his feet, preferring to stand quietly behind as the JJJ team performed their moves. We’re not too surprised, as Kartik fell out with Dharma Productions due to creative differences while working on Dostana 2. Moroever, the actor wasn’t invited for KJo’s 50th birthday bash either.

Smile please!

The same evening, Kartik Aaryan faced another blast from the past, if we may call it that. He also shared stage with Sara Ali Khan, two years since their collaboration, Love Aaj Kal. When it came to posing for the paparazzi, onlookers noticed a certain awkwardness on Kartik’s part. When their pictures made it to social media, users commented that the two actors seemed uncomfortable. Guess that’s expected when an actor bumps into a heroine he reportedly romanced and broke up with in the past.

Getting political

Over 12 years since Raajneeti, Prakash Jha and Nana Patekar are set to team up again. This time around, for a web series titled Lal Batti. In keeping with his favourite genre, socio-political dramas, the director’s new show has the actor play a politician who influences and misleads the youth for his corrupt deeds. Prakash and Nana have previously worked together on Apaharan (2005), which was set against the backdrop of the kidnapping industry in Bihar of the past. With their latest association, the filmmaker forays into the political arena again and as the title indicates, takes a closer look at the power and influence of red beacon-flaunting politicians.