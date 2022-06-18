Have you heard? Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn set for a box-office clash

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn


Akshay, Ajay face-off again this Diwali

Just as one can never tell about Mumbai rains, one can’t exactly predict the ways of Bollywood either. Just last month, reports were rife that Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar could team up together for a movie to be produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak. And now, Ajay Devgn’s social comedy, Indra Kumar-directed Thank God, also starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh, has been scheduled to release this Diwali. However, the festive date had been booked in advance by Akki for his Abhishek Sharma-directed Ram Setu. Interestingly, this is not the first time the two actors have clashed at the box-office. In their last face-off in 2010, Ajay’s Golmaal 3 outshone AK’s Action Replayy. In 2009, Akki’s Blue started ahead, but Ajay’s All The Best trounced it in the final numbers. Incidentally, this is not Akshay’s only clash this year. His next release, Raksha Bandhan vies for the box-office pie with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on August 11. Given that the pandemic played spoilsport for theatrical releases in the last two years, it remains to be seen if Thank God or Ram Setu avoid a clash or go ahead with a face-off in the theatres. We’re definitely not looking forward to hear that there are 52 Fridays and limited number of holidays in a year. That’s so overdone!




For art’s greater cause


