Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 ICU hospitalisations up 187 per cent
Maharashtra: Nine members of family found dead at home in Sangli
Check-up for Covid-19? Get full body check done, too: Experts
Mumbai: Rains missing, yet two injured in boulder fall, fire in city
Multiple people shot at including police officer in Washington DC
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > See post Ranbir Kapoors Shamshera avatar makes Alia Bhatts morning hot

See post: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' avatar makes Alia Bhatt's morning 'hot'

Updated on: 20 June,2022 11:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The story of 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh

See post: Ranbir Kapoor's 'Shamshera' avatar makes Alia Bhatt's morning 'hot'

Shamshera poster/picture courtesy: Alia Bhatt's Instagram account


Days after Ranbir Kapoor's first look from 'Shamshera' was leaked on social media, Alia Bhatt officially shared the poster of her husband's 'Shamshera' avatar. Taking to Instagram, Alia dropped the poster and wrote, "Now that's a hot morning .. I mean .. good morning."

The poster shows Ranbir in an unkempt beard and flowing hair as he holds a huge battle-axe in his hands.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)


Show full article

ranbir kapoor Shamshera alia bhatt vaani kapoor sanjay dutt bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK