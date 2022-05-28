Breaking News
Updated on: 28 May,2022 12:44 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Friday, the 29-year-old actor took her Instagram handle and shared a video via her IG story with her reaction. She wrote on her IG story, "Okay! This video is a full vibe "with a crying emoticon

Alia Bhatt reacts to viral video of husband Ranbir Kapoor, calls it a 'Full Vibe'

Picture courtesy/Alia Bhatt's Instagram account


Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt recently reacted to a viral video featuring husband Ranbir Kapoor with a cute toddler on social media.

On Friday, the 29-year-old actor took her Instagram handle and shared a video via her IG story with her reaction. She wrote on her IG story, "Okay! This video is a full vibe "with a crying emoticon.




 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)


