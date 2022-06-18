Karan Malhotra on 'Shamshera' leaked poster: Happy that fans are loving Ranbir Kapoor's look

After a gap of four years, Ranbir Kapoor is coming to the big screen with YRF's 'Shamshera', directed by Karan Malhotra and also starring Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. This is a dacoit drama where the leading man is playing a larger than life quintessential Hindi film hero.
Fans of the actor leaked the first poster of the film online and it went viral in no time.
Talking about the same, the director said, "We wanted to start our campaign mid-next week, but it looks like fans couldn’t wait for us to begin. I don’t blame them. They have waited for too long. Ranbir is returning to the cinemas after 4 years, and it is difficult to control the excitement. I’m just glad that the reactions are great."
The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.
The high-octane, adrenaline-pumping entertainer is set in the 1800s in the heartland of India. It has the big promise of a never seen before Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Shamshera in the film! Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir’s arch-enemy in this huge casting coup and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they will ferociously go after each other with no mercy.
Directed by Karan Malhotra, this action extravaganza has been produced by Aditya Chopra and is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on July 22, 2022.
