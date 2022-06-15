Breaking News
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt share special video message ahead of 'Brahmastra' trailer

Updated on: 15 June,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Ranbir also spoke about the toll the film's long-drawn production has taken on him. Brahmastra has been in production since 2017

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Pic/Yogen Shah


Newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are on cloud nine as they are all set to unveil the 'Brahmastra' trailer on Wednesday.

And hours before the trailer launch, the two shared a special video message for the fans expressing how much love and labour they have put to make the film , which is held by none other than the couple's close friend Ayan Mukerji.




As Ranbir is not on social media, his video message was uploaded by his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle.


