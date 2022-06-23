Vaani Kapoor on 'Shamshera': My character plays an important role in building the narrative

About her character, Vaani reveals, "Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities."

Vaani Kaporo just dropped her first look from YRF's 'Shamshera' and the actress looks stunning. She wrote- "She is relentless and has a heart of gold. She is Sona!"

Vaani says, “I play the character of Sona, the most sought after travelling performer of India in the 1800’s. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I’m thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life.”

About her character, Vaani reveals, “Sona has a strong will power, she’s confident, a go getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She’s definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I’m amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He’s truly a very special actor and my personal favourite.”

The story of Shamshera is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera.

